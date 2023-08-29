G20 summit theme has roots in Sangam literature, says JNU Vice-Chancellor

August 29, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - MADURAI

While the origin of democracy is usually credited to the British as the Magna Carta came into existence, the earlier inscription of Uthiramerur in Tamil Nadu had a vivid and detailed picture of democracy, said Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit here on Tuesday.

She delivered a lecture on ‘India and G20’ at Madurai Kamaraj University. She said the theme of the G20 Summit in India in September 2023, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam meant ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The theme also had its roots in Tamil Sangam period work Purananuru, she said.

She said there were illustrious Nobel Laureates from Tamil Nadu. This motivated young students to become responsible citizens. Referring to the success of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, she said that she took pride in the contribution made by women towards the overall development of the country.

Registrar M. Ramakrishnan, Syndicate Members S. Nagarathinam and S. Pushparaj were present. Head of the Department of Political Science D. Ramakrishnan welcomed the gathering and Head of the Department of Sociology P. Rajkumar proposed a vote of thanks.