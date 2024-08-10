GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G. Ramakrishnan sworn in as seventh Mayor of Tirunelveli

Published - August 10, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Newly elected Mayor for Tirunelveli Corporation K. Ramakrishnan assumes office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Taking oath as Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation, K. Ramakrishnan on Saturday promised to give a new meaning to the lives of the residents.

Arriving on the Corporation premises on his bicycle, the DMK councillor, who is known for his simplicity, was sworn in as the seventh Mayor by Corporation Commissioner Sukhaputhra in the presence of a large number of councillors, Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce, MLA Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K R Raju and former Assembly Speaker Avudaiappan.

Mr Ramakrishnan received the sceptre from the Commissioner in the presence of his mother.

Out of the 55 members in the council, the DMK and allies have 51, leaving the rest four to AIADMK and others.

The DMK, which won the local body elections in 2021, had P.M. Saravanan as its Mayor. However, from the start, a majority of the council members had a rift with the Mayor. After several ups and downs over the last two-three years of intra-party wranglings, the DMK high command finally directed Mr Saravanan to step down on July 4.

In the presence of two senior party leaders, K.N. Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu, Mr. Ramakrishnan was named as Mayoral candidate. While it was widely believed that he would be elected unopposed, a suspended councillor Pavulraj jumped into the fray, which forced the administration to conduct polling on August 5.

Finally, Mr Ramakrishnan secured 30 votes and was declared elected as the Mayor.

The Corporation’s first Mayor was Uma Maheswarai in 1994, Jayarani was the next Mayor in 2001 followed by A L Subramanian in 2006, Vijila Satyanand was the Mayor in 2011 and Bhuvaneswari in 2014 and Mr Saravanan was Mayor since 2022.

