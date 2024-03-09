Future is in technology, says ISRO chairman

March 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - GANDHIGRAM

Students should learn about technology irrespective of the discipline they were pursuing as it is the future, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath here on Saturday.

Mr. Somanath was speaking at the 37th graduation day ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute. He hailed G. Ramachandran and T.S. Soundaram, founders of the institute, which had been serving the community for several decades. He appreciated the students for choosing the institute, which was situated in a rural background, and wished them good luck in their future endeavours.

Giving an outline on the ISRO’s contribution to the nation, Mr. Somanath said that for the first time, the country had a plan for 25 years. Through the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat and other innovative programmes, the nation was moving fast not only in space, but also in many other spheres.

After four years of hard work, top scientists at the ISRO ensured that the failures in Chandrayaan 2 Mission did not recur and thus succeeded in the Chandrayaan 3 displaying precision and human ability, he said and added that recently, India became the first nation to land its rover on the south pole of the Moon, which was a proud moment for every citizen.

He advised the graduands to cultivate passion in every work they did and not get distracted until they reached their goals. He appealed to them to be humble, honest, and develop integrity. “The nation needs you (graduands) more than ever,” he said and urged them to prepare themselves with the technology since that was the future.

The students, he said, may pursue any discipline, for instance, agriculture or social science or others, but they should be students of technology. Take the case of Israel, where farming was tech-driven, particularly in pesticide management and water control. Hence, technology was very important, he said.

Today, ISRO served society in multiple ways and had created an impact. “Our satellite images and space activities are functioning as backbone for smooth functioning of the ATMs, banks, and many others. ISRO provides weather warnings and monitors cyclone activities by looking at the seas. There are many more contributing to society,” he said.

“We are just at the beginning of the space era and not the end of it. Our generations may not be there to look at the results, but we are taking the first steps,” Mr. Somanath said.

The potential within the graduands was great to serve the nation. He wanted them to understand the nation carefully. He said: “Look at the type of ecosystem that is emerging in entrepreneurship. The narratives are changing in this country and hard work will help become a successful innovator,” he said.

GRI Chancellor K.M. Annamalai, who presided over the programme, recalled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the last year’s graduation day. Around 4,000 students from various disciplines, including Masters and Ph.D., were awarded degrees on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor (additional charge) V. Kamakoti welcomed the gathering. GRI Registrar (in-charge) L. Radhakrishnan was present.

