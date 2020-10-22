Furnish scan copy of answer sheet, says HC

Considering the plight of a Class XI student, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Government Examinations to see to it that a scan copy of the economics answer sheet is furnished to him and the same is re-evaluated.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Ramesh who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to furnish a copy of his son G.R. Balaji’s economics answer sheet and to re-evaluate the same. The grievance of the petitioner was that his son had secured 506 out of 600 marks in the Class XI examinations for the 2019-2020 academic year. However, he had only secured 55 out of 100 marks in economics.

The petitioner said that his son was a bright student and had applied for a scan copy of the answer sheet through his school so that he could apply for revaluation. However, due to network connectivity issues, the school could not upload the application.

During the course of the hearing, the State submitted that a government order issued in this regard had made it clear that the application for a scan copy of the answer sheet should be uploaded within a prescribed time, otherwise the request will not be entertained.

Taking into account the good marks secured by the student in the other subjects, Justice S. Vaidyanathan directed the Directorate of Government Examinations to furnish the scan copy of the economics answer sheet within 10 days and to re-evaluate the same within a month.