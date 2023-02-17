ADVERTISEMENT

‘Funeral procession via public roads should not be stopped’

February 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has said anyone preventing funeral processions being taken out by any particular community will be booked.

 As the Adi Dravida people living in Manakkarai Keezhur village were allegedly prevented from taking the funeral procession via the common road at Naduvaikurichi village, they took the body via ranches to perform the last rites in the cremation ground. Following this development, a peace meeting was held in Srivaikundam on Friday.

 The meeting held at Srivaikundam Tahsildar’s Office on Friday with Dr. Senthil Raj in chair decided that anyone preventing the funeral procession being taken out by the Adi Dravida people via cremation ground road would be booked by the police as the road can be used by people from all castes. Moreover, the bodies should not be carried to the cremation ground via private cultivable lands through which road cannot be laid as per the survey done by the revenue officials.

 The road being used for taking out funeral procession will be repaired immediately and adequate number of streetlights fixed along the road. Since the two cremation grounds in the village were being used by different castes, boundaries will be marked after proper survey and a compound wall constructed, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

 The decision taken in the meeting was accepted by people from different castes, who had participated in the meeting.

