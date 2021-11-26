Funds insufficient for beneficiaries of PM housing scheme: MP

The Union government by giving paltry sums to beneficiaries to construct their own dwellings has made people living below the poverty line suffer, said Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Centre and State governments put together gave a sum of ₹2.40 lakh to each of the beneficiary selected under the PM Housing Scheme. However, this money was insufficient. Hence, the beneficiaries had to borrow further. “We had raised this issue in the Parliament, but the Centre doesn’t seem to be listening,” he charged.

The MP was at the Collector’s office to participate in the district development council meeting in which elected representatives A. Tamilarasi and Mangudi from Sivaganga district were present.

The MP further said that the Prime Minister’s announcement to withdraw the three farm laws was not due to any change in his mindset, but he had apprehended severe defeat in the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and others. Saluting the farmers for their unity, he said, their grit had made the Centre bow.

When asked to comment on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s tweet on overall failure of Modi government including on security front, Mr Karthi said “when you feed milk to a poisonous snake, you will realise the consequences.”