‘Fundamental shift in way people are educated needed’

July 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

There needs to be a fundamental shift in the way people are educated. Educational institutions have to make efforts to give strong fundamental basic education in each field and students should take efforts to ground themselves in the basics rather than relying on rote method, said Pricol founder Vijay Mohan in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking at the Founder’s Day celebration of Thiagarajar College of Engineering he said, “When you graduate and make your own path to success, you also have the responsibility to take our nation to greater heights”.

He told the students to keep updating themselves, be disciplined and periodically examine themselves so that they could correct their mistakes.

Mr. Vijay added that the economy was divided into three types: resource economy was the one in which one sold extracted resources; efficiency economy was the one where one added value to the produce, generated jobs and sold better; and innovation economy was the one focussing on invention and manufacturing of high value products.

When a resource-based economy was followed, most of the time people ended up being poor. Having a resource-based economy and to some extent also efficiency economy by adding value, people became a developing economy. India was a prime example of this.

He said if all the people got their acts together they could make the nation a rich economy. Innovation was necessary. There was a need to concentrate on the manufacturing sector. It would provide employment opportunities, he said.

Rajeev Mecheri, Entrepreneur and Honorary Consul of Ireland, referring to the illustrious alumni of the college said every educational institution was judged by its alumni. He told the students that earlier they were told that capital was required for business. That was not the case now, when money chased quality entrepreneurship.

One should accept success and setbacks with an open mind, have persistence and work hard. He told the students to give back to society and help those in need and be a conscious law abiding citizen.

Thiagarajar Mills executive director and college trustee K. Thiagarajan said the college was founded by Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar as a duty to give back to society and invested in education on a philanthropic model.

One minute silence was observed at the event in remembrance of industrialist, academic and philanthropist Karumuttu T. Kannan.

A total of 215 students received scholarships worth ₹61.92 lakh. Principal (in-charge) M. Palaninatha Raja welcomed the gathering.