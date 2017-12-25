‘Fund parks for a greener Madurai’

Though ₹2.4 crore had been allocated for new parks at Ellis Nagar, HMS Colony, Singarayar Colony and Ramanasri Colony under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation for enhancement of green spaces, many existing parks in the city are in dire need of attention.

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar says the civic body will encourage residents’ welfare associations, corporate companies and other donors to develop and maintain parks and traffic islands.

A senior official from the engineering department of Madurai Corporation says most parks require a minimum of ₹15,000 for maintenance every month. For parks that spread across a much larger area like the Eco Park, the Corporation spends about ₹1 lakh.

According to him, many people lack ‘park sensibility.’ He recalls an incident in which fences were broken and play equipment stolen from a park in Sundararajapuram in 2016. When asked about investing in security, he says, “Paying someone for guarding the park becomes an added expense that the Corporation is now unable to focus on.”

Walker’s Park in Vandiyur, Ellis Nagar Park near the ward’s overhead tank and Rajaji Park in Tamukkam are all maintained by the public. Members or large corporates pay money for the daily upkeep. Most of these parks are ticketed and charge a nominal fee of ₹5 for entry and ₹10 for parking.

The unique park for the differently abled on Alagarkoil Road is maintained by A. Chandrasekaran, Managing Trustee of Madurai Group Living Foundation. He says the novel initiative is challenging as one must take into account the vast area, labour and play equipment. With higher funds, however, the infrastructure could be improved and model parks built, he adds.