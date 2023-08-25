Functioning of stone crushing unit, quarrying near waterbody suspended

August 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Following appeals during the last farmers’ grievance redressal meeting, Dindigul District Collector M.N. Poongodi has ordered suspension of the functioning of stone crushing unit and stone quarry near the “Thottipalam” where the 1400-metre-long pipelines carried water for irrigation to the 58-village canal scheme covering three districts including Dindigul, Theni and Madurai.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievance meeting, the Collector said that she had directed the Mines Department officials to examine the core issues raised by the farmers by visiting the site with experts. Upon receiving the report, the Collector assured to take the next course of action.

The Usilai Taluk 58 Grama Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam advisor P Tamilselvan submitted a memorandum to the Collector which stated that the stone crushing unit, stone quarry and an explosive go-down posed threat to the structures which carried water for the irrigation.

After decades and several struggles, the farmers’ had finally got the infrastructure, which helped over 110 villages in getting water for the crops. As many heavy vehicles were deployed by the stone crushing unit and quarry, the pillars may get damaged over a period of time. If any damage happens, then water to the farms may be affected. Hence, they wanted a relief.

In another memorandum submitted by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Secretary M. Ramasamy he pleaded to the Collector to intervene and permanently solve the attacks by wild animals on the crops and sometimes farmers’ too faced threats. Recently, elephants had destroyed coconut farms in Palani block.

He further said that wild animals had also destroyed sugarcane and corn fields in and around Keeranur, Perichipalayam belt. He urged the forest department officials to help save the crops from being destructed. He also recalled the hardships faced by a farmer Kanagaraj, who was attacked by a wild animal two months ago. With great difficulty, he escaped, but continued to remain at home due to injuries.

