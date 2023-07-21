Functional CCTV cameras save police from custodial death allegation

July 21, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Madurai

A functional closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera network at M. Kallupatti police station saved Madurai district police time and energy in dealing with an allegation of custodial death last week.

Even as M. Kallupatti police personnel were probing a house burglary case, a lone man walking closer to the scene of crime at Mallapuram junction forced the police team to suspect him.

“It was dead of the night (past 1 a.m.) and the man was walking alone. So following the procedure, the team took him to the police station, booked him under the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure and took his fingerprint and let him go,” a police officer said.

As the day dawned, the man who had reached home under Elumalai police station limits was found dead. His family members alleged that police torture at the station led to his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the CCTV footages at the station showed that the man had a “casual conversation” with the police.

The entire incident of the police taking him into the station and he walking out of the station had been recorded by the CCTV.

“Two cameras at the hall showed that he was not assaulted or harassed,” Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police from a different sub-division was deputed to investigate the case.

Once satisfied with the treatment of the suspected person by the police team, the officials showed the family members that the body bore no external injuries.

Besides getting a team of doctors appointed for post-mortem, the entire post-mortem process was videographed. The family was convinced and they took the body without any trouble for the police.

If required, the police would also submit the CCTV footage in court as an evidence.

“We have six CCTV cameras in each of the 40 police stations in the district. A dedicated team is monitoring the working condition of each of the cameras,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

Based on the non-working status report received every day, the technical team gets it repaired immediately.

The district-level oversight committee, chaired by Collector, also reviews the functioning of the CCTVs every month, the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.