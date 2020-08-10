Full lockdown helps reduce case load

A pony has the entire road stretch to itself at Tallakulam in Madurai during total lockdown on Sunday.

MADURAI

10 August 2020 06:37 IST

Deserted streets, empty markets and police patrolling marked the second complete lockdown of the month of August, here on Sunday.

Apart from the occasional two-wheelers on the streets, there was no public movement.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that the complete lockdown on Sundays had particularly aided the district in breaking the chain of COVID-19 cases.

“When the lockdown is intensified on Sundays, movement is restricted. This helps in preventing the spread of the disease and reducing the case load. Another major advantage of the lockdown on Sundays is that more people come and get themselves tested at fever camps. The fever camp model has evidently worked,” he said.

He added that the drop in the number of cases from a high of over 450 cases each day to around 100 cases was an important indicator of stabilisation. “We have only been seeing cases being scattered. There is no clustering at the moment but we are vigilant,” he said.