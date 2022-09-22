Full bangle made of shell found at Archaeogological site

Sundar S 5988
September 22, 2022 20:06 IST

Vembakottai

For the first time, a full shell bangle has been found during the archaeological excavation here in Virudhunagar district.

According to the Vembakottai Archaeological Site Director, Pon. Baskar, shell bangles had been found on a few occasions in Vembakottai ever since the excavation began along the banks of Vaippar in March 2022. "However, it has been only in broken pieces. This is the first time, a full bangle has been found," he said.

He added that the new find was the first stage of cutting shell into a bangle which was not in proper stage. "It required further work including cutting to bring into a proper shape and polishing," he said.

Besides, a copper coin was found. The small coin had figurine of a man and woman on one side and some symbols on the other side. The State Department of Archaeology has so far found ivory pendant, decorative terracotta bowl, gold ornament among hundreds of artefacts.

