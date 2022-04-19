Fuel price hike deplored

Members of District Auto Drivers Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

DINDIGUL

Members of the Dindigul District Autorickshaw Workers’ Association staged a protest against the increase in fuel prices in front of the Regional Transport Office here on Monday.

Their demands included reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. They also deplored hefty increase in Fitness Certificate renewal charges under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 for vehicles over 15-years-old.

They demanded revoking of payment of penalties through online.