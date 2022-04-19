Fuel price hike deplored
DINDIGUL
Members of the Dindigul District Autorickshaw Workers’ Association staged a protest against the increase in fuel prices in front of the Regional Transport Office here on Monday.
Their demands included reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. They also deplored hefty increase in Fitness Certificate renewal charges under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 for vehicles over 15-years-old.
They demanded revoking of payment of penalties through online.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.