Fuel, fish meant for smuggling to Sri Lanka seized

Q Branch police seized dry sea cucumber and shark fin near Tirupullani on Tuesday.

RAMESWARAM

The Q branch police seized banned items including sura fish and sea cucumber weighing around 1150 kg and petrol, diesel and a fibre boat from a private coconut farm at Salithope beach in Tirupullani police station limits on Tuesday.

They raided the farm and detained A. Selvam, 32, and Ranjith, 28, of Avudayarkoil in Pudukottai district. Vijay Anand, 40, owner of the farm, was not present at the spot.

The seized goods included banned items so that they were handed over to the officials from the Forest Department, Kilakarai.

The accused confessed that they had planned to smuggle them on Tuesday night to Sri Lanka in a fibre boat. The sea cucumber and sura fish were stashed in 35 bags. Further investigation was on.