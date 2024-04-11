GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FSTs seize ₹12.56 lakh in Kanniyakumari constituency

April 11, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency seized a total of ₹12.56 lakh unaccounted cash during vehicle checks on Wednesday.

The teams seized ₹7.14 lakh in Kanniyakumari Assembly segment, ₹1.70 lakh in Nagercoil constituency, ₹2.41 lakh in Colachel constituency and ₹1.31 lakh in Killiyur constituency.

With this, the total amount seized since the implementation of model election code of conduct in the district stands at ₹2.25 crore. Further, ₹1.03 crore-worth gold and silver jewellery were confiscated. Twelve cases were registered for printing political parties’ notices and banners without the details of the printing press.

