March 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

A flying squad team (FST) confiscated ₹1.3 lakh from a vehicle at Andivilai near Thenthamaraikulam in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

FST II of the Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency during vehicle check, found ₹1.3 lakh kept in a coconut-laden truck.

As they did not have any valid documents for the money they carried, it was seized by the officials and was handed over to the district treasury.

