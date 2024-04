April 05, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Flying Squad Teams in Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency seized a total of ₹20.94 lakhs during vehicle checks on Thursday.

As part of the election duty, FST deployed in the six assembly segments, seized ₹15.39 lakhs in Kanniyakumari Assembly segment, ₹2.49 lakh in Nagercoil Assembly segment, ₹1 lakh in Padhmanabapuram Assembly segment, ₹86,000 in Vilavancode Assembly segments and ₹1.18 lakh in Killiyur Assembly segment during the vehicle checks.