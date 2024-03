March 31, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Flying Squad Teams (FST) deployed in Madurai east Assembly segment confiscated ₹2.11 lakh while involved in vehicle check at Masthanpatti on Sunday.

Further in Madurai west Assembly segment, FST confiscated ₹19.58 lakh and ₹53,200 during vehicle checks at Thuvariman and Virattipathu. In Sholavandan Assembly segment, Static Surveillance Team (SST) confiscated ₹60,000 from a vehicle at Andipatty.