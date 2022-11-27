  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSSAI officials raid eateries selling food in unhygienic environment; impose fine

November 27, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints of selling food in an unhygienic environment and using substandard methods from general public, Collector ordered the FSSAI authorities to examine the cases.

Teams led by Food Safety Officer S. Mariappan conducted raids in tea shops in Anna Nagar, Thapal Thanthi Colony and other locations under the Corporation limits on Saturday.

According to the officials, the shops, which sold oil items like vadai and bhajji gave them in old newspapers and other papers. The officials explained the consequences, which may affect the health. Also, the vendors, who promised to rectify the mistakes, were let off with a warning.

In shops, which used banned plastics were fined ranging between ₹ 1000 to ₹ 5000. Selling meat in banned plastics and shops which had not obtained the licence from the FSSAI were also fined for negligence.

The officials pointed out the risks of selling food in unhygienic methods and environs. The consumers may inform about such violators at 9444042322 and the complaints would be strictly confidential, they added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.