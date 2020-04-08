Fruits ready for harvest in Sivaganga

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to procure the produce through Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) for the benefit of fruit and vegetable growers, said Collector J Jayakanthan here on Wednesday.

It has grown close to 4400 hectares of fruits and 2300 ha of vegetables. The crops were ready for harvest. Many farmers apprehend that they may not be able to carry out the harvest and move them to markets due to the curfew.

The Collector said that adequate steps had been taken to procure them from the fields through the TANHODA and Farmers’ Producers’ Organisation (FPO) at fair price.

The farmers can contact the Assistant Director (Horticulture) or horticulture officers in their offices situated at Devakottai, Illayankudi, Kalayarkoil, Kallal, Kannangudi, Manamadurai, S Pudur, Sakottai, Singampunari, Sivaganga, Tirupathur and Tirupuvanam.

Animal feed

The Collector said that farmers could procure animal feed for their milch animals through shops in the district. Officials of the Animal Husbandry department have informed that sufficient stocks of feed have been made available in authorised outlets in the district. Animal feed selling shops too would be kept open from 6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. like other shops selling essential commodities, the Collector added.