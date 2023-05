May 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TENKASI

Sudalai (45), a fruit vendor in Vallam near Courtallam in Tenkasi district was found dead in a private farm here on Saturday night. Courtallam police seized the body and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sudalai was selling fruits in the locality. Police probe indicated that some rivalry in the trade may have led to the murder. The body had multiple injuries. He has two girl children and wife. Further investigation was on.