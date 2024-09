Police have arrested a fruit vendor under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said fruit vendor Murugan, 50, of Maettu Theru in Tirunelveli Town misbehaved with a 11-year-old girl when she had come to his shop recently to buy fruits. After the girl told her parents about it, they filed a complaint with the Tirunelveli All Women Police.

Subsequently, Murugan was arrested under POCSO Act.