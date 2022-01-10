Frontline workers get booster dose

Bed strength at GHs, PHCs and Covid Care Centres to be increased

With rising number of COVID-19 positive patients in Madurai and the active cases crossing the 1,000 -mark on Monday, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that elaborate arrangements had been made to take care of a possible influx of patients and there was no need for panic among the public.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a booster dose vaccination drive for frontline workers at Government Rajaji Hospital, in which Dean A. Rathinavel and other doctors and para medical team members got inoculated, he said that unlike the second wave, the administration was well prepared to face the challenges this time.

“We have sufficient oxygen generating facilities in both the government hospitals and private establishments. While the district administration had so far successfully given the first dose of the vaccine to 85% of the eligible population and second dose to 50% of the targeted populace, we hope that public will voluntarily get the vaccine administered without any further delay,” he said.

On bed strength, Mr. Moorthy said that currently GRH had 350 beds in isolation ward and it would be soon increased to 1,200 beds. The Thoppur facility had 200 beds, the rest of the government hospitals in Madurai district had 446 beds, private hospitals which have been authorised to admit COVID-19 patients had 2,671 beds, PHCs had 195 beds and Covid Care Centres had 700 beds which would be increased to 2,200 beds shortly, he said.

Collector Aneesh Shekhar said that the vaccination drive for 15-18 age group was going on as per schedule. Deputy Director of Health S. Senthil Kumar said that para medical teams were present at all GHs and PHCs in the district. Emergency ambulance services had also been stationed at designated locations, he said.