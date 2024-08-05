From writing graffiti on the walls to the post Tirunelveli Mayor, the story of G. Ramakrishnan

There is a popular anecdote shared by AIADMK functionaries that late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced L. Neelamegavarnam as the candidate for Sattankulam by-poll in 2002 while he was preparing to write graffiti on a wall in the Assembly constituency. The DMK has done a similar thing in picking Kittu alias G. Ramakrishnan for the post of Tirunelveli Mayor. The unassuming two-time councilor is known for moving around in his ward on a bicycle to understand the problems faced by the people.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, who was drawn towards the DMK mainly by its orators, joined the party in 1980 and became DMK’s deputy secretary of Ward 16 in 1984 and the area secretary in 1987. His unassuming work fetched him the chance to contest the Tirunelveli Corporation Council election in 2011. He got elected to the council from the erstwhile Ward 52 in 2011 and from Ward 25 in 2022 after delimitation.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, who would hire an autorickshaw to reach his destinations beyond 5 km in the city, used to go around his ward only on his 35-year-old bicycle every day. The seat cover of his bicycle is red and black combination, reflecting the DMK’s flag. He, with the red and black shawl wrapped around his neck, had come to the Corporation for the election on his bicycle as the “official contestant” along with a few DMK councilors.

Even though everyone expected that Mr. Ramakrishnan would be elected unopposed, the unexpected entry of suspended DMK councilor Pavulraj into the fray created anxiety in DMK circles. However, Mr. Ramakrishnan stayed calm with a smile and the grin lasted till the end of the counting of votes that went in his favour.

“He is a simple man as we all know about today’s politics and the benefits you get for being an office-bearer of a powerful political party. Even though he has been elected councillor for the second time in a row, he lives in the same small house on Venuvana Kumarar Street in Tirunelveli Town and moves around only on his bicycle. Now, he has to move to the Mayor’s bungalow near Palayamkottai bus-stand and use an SUV (Mayor’s vehicle),” says N. Murugan of Ward 25.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, who came to the Corporation administrative office on his bicycle for the Mayoral election on Monday, returned home in the Mayor’s official car after receiving the winner’s certificate from Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra.