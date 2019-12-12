From Jallikattu protests to local body polls

MADURAI

K. Selvaraj displays a Tamil meme reading ‘Social media is not just for entertainment, it is a powerful tool to voice our opinion”. A bright yellow hashtag reading #WeDoJallikattu is attached to the bottom of the image.

For this 38-year-old aspiring village panchayat president, these words hold true. Using the power of memes, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Mr. Selvaraj has been able to mobilise a group of around 225 youth from his village panchayat – Kambur – to take part in gram sabha meetings, plant trees and maintain tanks over the last two years.

Now, he and some others from this group are taking the plunge into politics to make systemic changes. There are nine villages in Kambur panchayat, where 15 members of Selvaraj’s team are contesting in local body elections.

Until 2017, Mr. Selvaraj says, people in the village were barely aware of the importance of gram sabha meetings.

A. Dinesh, 28, from Kambur panchayat’s Ayothampatti, who is contesting for the post of panchayat ward member, says several others like him began migrating to cities and began travelling abroad because of lack of jobs from the early 2000s. “While I went to work in the cinema industry, several others travelled to the Gulf and Singapore. With failing agriculture, we could not find a way to sustain ourselves,” he says.

But things changed in 2017 when Mr. Selvaraj and the team members took part in the Jallikattu protests. He says there was an emphasis on ‘going back to the roots and setting things right’.

“Although we had been planting trees, conducting tuitions for students and organising medical camps since 2013, it was the activists from across the world, with whom we got connected at the protests on ground and on social media, who urged us to conduct gram sabha meetings. Then, we started Facebook and WhatsApp groups,” he says.

Now, the WhatsApp group receives complaints of power cuts, lack of drinking water supply and small tussles. A. Chinna, who is contesting for the post of district panchayat ward member, says the team’s greatest strength is always arriving at the spot.

Mr. Selvaraj particularly recounts a gram sabha meeting in 2018 which started around 10 a.m. and went on till 4.45 p.m. Around 400 villagers, including old people and children, met in Chinnakarpuranpatti and did not move until officials answered their questions.

Now, the team promises to extend Periyar Main Canal to Kambur panchayat, which solely depends on rainwater for cultivation. The team members say they want to create local jobs by tying up with the agriculture department for value addition and to bring innovative farming tools to ensure year-long cultivation. They also want to establish connections with export companies to ensure that the women in the panchayat who know tailoring can contribute to their households.

“We are going door-to-door, sticking pamphlets and are promising monthly accountability meetings regarding works done. Our social media team is now creating memes for our success. We are confident of winning,” says Mr. Selvaraj.