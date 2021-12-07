From deep forest to hi-tech Bosch unit

S. Sandhya receives offer letter from Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at a job fair organised in Tirunelveli.

From collecting honey and doing agriculture work in the dense forests of Western Ghats, a girl from Kani tribal community will soon be making hi-tech sensors in the manufacturing unit of Germany’s Bosch.

With the objective of equipping Kani youth living in Papanasam to crack competitive exams and get wider employment opportunities, Collector V. Vishnu started a coaching centre at Mundanthurai through the Department of Employment and Training. After two Kani girls, who cleared the exams conducted by the Department of Forest and became Forest Guards recently, the number of Kani youth getting trained by this coaching centre rose phenomenally.

Since these candidates have to come to the coaching centre at Mundanthurai from Mayilaru, Servalar and Agasthiyar tribal hamlets, Mr. Vishnu also provided them free bus service so that they can reach the training centre with ease.

Mr. Vishnu also made arrangements for field trips for these candidates to the government offices on the Collectorate campus, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and VOC Port in Thoothukudi with the objective of igniting these young minds to work hard to crack the competitive exams for occupying the enviable positions in such offices.

When the district administration organised the job fair in Palayamkottai last Sunday, 20 Kani tribal candidates, all getting trained in the Mundanthurai coaching centre, also participated. “As 22-year-old S. Sandhiya got selected by Germany’s Bosch for its Gangaikondan manufacturing unit, where the multinational giant is manufacturing sensors, I was so thrilled. Moreover, three other Kani youth have cleared the first-level exam of Bosch and are getting trained for the personal interview to be held shortly,” Mr. Vishnu told The Hindu.

Ms. Sandhiya has been selected for the post of machine operator to manufacture sensors being used in a range of appliances, said Assistant Director of Employment Antony, who is shaping the candidates for the competitive examinations.