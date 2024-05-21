From being “Kattaspathiri”, Thoppur GH has transformed into a hospital with best environment, facilities

A hospital, which was once feared by patients and locals for its ‘ghostly,’ environment and unclean campus, to the extent of being named as ‘Kattaspathiri,’ (jungle hospital) was transformed into a hospital with the best environment in the State, all with the effort of the incumbent Resident Medical Office and his team.

It was during the early 2013, after the appointment of Resident Medical Officer S. Gandhimathinathan, the hospital witnessed a changeover.

According to some of the local residents and frequent visitors to the hospital, the changeover was massive, which was unimagined. Displaying his dedication to the patients, he had displayed the statement ‘Anbu Nadamadum Maruthuvam,’ in many places on the premises.

Elaborating on the statement, he said, “More than just a medical treatment, a patient requires companion who would render his care with love and dedication. In the case of Tuberculosis patients, it is even more essential, as they would be on the verge of their life struggling to come out of the condition.”

Started on February 12, 1960, by the then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, Thoppur Government Hospital situated on a sprawling 115-acre campus near Kappalur, which was once a beacon of hope for patients with Tuberculosis, Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (Cholera)and other major infectious diseases, due to the improper maintenance and insufficient funds was in a shambles.

“With even a glance at the hospital, someone before 2013 could have easily thought that it would be irretrievable, but it was the dedication of the RMO which transformed the hospital into a green abode,” said a staff nurse who has been working at the hospital for over 15 years.

Not just the environment, but the facilities and treatment available at the hospital were incomparably better than most other government hospitals and even some private hospitals, she added.

Attached to Government Rajaji Hospital, the hospital complex has three units and has a 207-bed thoracic medicine ward, with an additional 50 beds for infectious diseases like chickenpox and measles. Further there are 28 beds for Acute Diarrhoeal Disease.

Additionally, the hospital also has an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward with 12 beds and an Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) with 20 beds was established in 2021 along with the MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation to offer a new lease of life to abandoned and psychiatric patients with facilities on a par with private clinics.

Dr. Gandhimathinathan, speaking about the additional facilities, said, palliative care was also extended to patients at the advanced stage of cancer to render them a decent and honourable farewell.

“Many people diagnosed with Tuberculosis reminded of the previous condition of the hospital deny getting admitted to the hospital, but thinking of the longer stay of the TB inpatients for treatment, we have provided amenities like invertors, purified drinking water, FM radio facility with loud speakers, reading and recreational facilities like meditation centre, yoga room, among others to make them feel comfortable and feel home,” he said.

Noting the importance of hygiene environment in a TB hospital, S. Elamparithi, Department of Pulmonology, GRH, said, “Patients admitted to the hospital would already be very frail requiring an immediate and intense care. In addition to the medications, the patients’ surroundings play a major role in the recovery process.”

The pleasant atmosphere available on the premises due to the presence of about 2,500 trees has made the hospital a haven for people under care at the rehabilitation centre and the palliative care as these people require more of a caring and soothing surrounding, said, P. Santosh Raj, district psychiatrist and a consultant of ECRC.

Dr. Gandhimathinathan who took charge as RMO of Thoppur GH in 2013 said the effort of the workers and doctors in transforming the hospital was laudable.

“Had the dream of changing the hospital into a better place been only mine, I would not have achieved this. But the outcome, which has received accolades and recognition State-wide, was the result of a collective dream and hard work,” he added.

Dr. Gandhimathinathan, who is going to retire in June 2024, stressed the importance of persistence of the forthcoming doctors in maintaining the standard and level the hospital reached till now.

“I hope the hospital continues to serve more TB patients in and around the district and it lies in the hands of the doctors and hospital staff,” he added.