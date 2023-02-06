ADVERTISEMENT

Frog found in ice cream, 3 children taken ill in Tirupparankundram

February 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three children who consumed ice cream in which a small frog was allegedly found were taken ill in Tirupparankundram on Sunday.

The complainant, A. Janakisri (26) of T.V.S. Nagar, along with her husband, Anbuselvam, had gone to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram on Sunday.

Anbuselvam had bought ice-creams for his two daughters, Mithrasri (9), Rakshnasri (7) and his niece, Dharanisri (3), from a shop near the temple.

After eating the icecream, Mithrasri found a small frog inside the cone and raised an alarm.

After sometime, the children reportedly complained of nausea and fever. They were admitted to the Government Hhospital in Tirupparankundram.

Based on Janakisri’s complaint, the Tirupparankundram police have registered a case under Section 273 of Indian Penal Code against shopkeeper S. Durairajan for selling ice cream that had been rendered noxious.

CONNECT WITH US