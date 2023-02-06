HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frog found in ice cream, 3 children taken ill in Tirupparankundram

February 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three children who consumed ice cream in which a small frog was allegedly found were taken ill in Tirupparankundram on Sunday.

The complainant, A. Janakisri (26) of T.V.S. Nagar, along with her husband, Anbuselvam, had gone to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram on Sunday.

Anbuselvam had bought ice-creams for his two daughters, Mithrasri (9), Rakshnasri (7) and his niece, Dharanisri (3), from a shop near the temple.

After eating the icecream, Mithrasri found a small frog inside the cone and raised an alarm.

After sometime, the children reportedly complained of nausea and fever. They were admitted to the Government Hhospital in Tirupparankundram.

Based on Janakisri’s complaint, the Tirupparankundram police have registered a case under Section 273 of Indian Penal Code against shopkeeper S. Durairajan for selling ice cream that had been rendered noxious.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.