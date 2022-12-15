Friends of Library scheme launched in Dindigul

December 15, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

DINDIGUL

The Friends of Library scheme of the State government was launched here on Thursday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the objective of the scheme was to take books in 2,500 public libraries across 31 districts in the State to the people, who are in remote areas through volunteers.

For instance, book may help some of those convalescing in hospitals. Similarly, elderly people may wish to read books or novels but they may not be able to go to a library and borrow a book or two. The role of volunteers here would be crucial, who would be given ID cards by the librarians and they will deliver and collect the books from the readers.

They have planned to register at least five volunteers for each library initially. There are about 300 full time libraries and 463 branch libraries, among others, in the State. It would be launched in other districts soon and he welcomed more volunteers to join the movement.

Food Minister R Sakkarapani said a state-of-the-art library was coming up in Madurai. The library would be dedicated to the public by next year.

Collector S Visakan presided. Senior officials, headmasters, NGOs, librarians participated. The volunteers, who participated in the launch ceremony, were given ID cards and bags by the ministers.