Friends murder youth while consuming liquor

December 01, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Madurai

A 20-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friends near Austinpatti here on Wednesday night when they were consuming liquor. Police arrested four persons in connection with the murder.

According to the police, M. Ismail of Therku Vasal had gone out with his friends to consume liquor at an abandoned place near Austinpatti. A quarrel erupted among them when they were drinking, and his friends allegedly attacked Ismail with bottles. Without knowing that he was dead, they slept at the same place the whole night.

On Thursday morning, upon realising that Ismail was dead, they dumped the body in a bush and fled the scene. The police said they were informed of the murder through an informant. They recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Austinpatti police later arrested Sakthi, 25, Vasanth, 20, Vignesh 21, and Thirumoorthy, 21, in this connection. Further investigation is on.