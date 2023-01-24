ADVERTISEMENT

Friday declared a local holiday in Dindigul district

January 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared in Dindigul district on January 27 in view of the consecration ceremony of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani. All schools, colleges and State government offices will remain closed. Since the local holiday is not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the district Treasury and Sub-Treasuries in the district will function with limited staff. In lieu of this, February 25 will be a working day, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

