Freshly plucked ‘Madurai Malli’ goes to compost bin

Madurai

In the last two day, P. Ganapathi, a farmer in Madurai district's Mela Urulikundu village, has plucked and thrown 60 kg of ‘Madurai Malli’ that was harvested from his field into his compost bin.

With the flower market in Mattuthavani being closed since Sunday, farmers growing a variety of flowers including jasmine, samandi, arali say that they are clueless about what to do with the flowers blooming in their fields.

Several farmers from Dindigul and Sivaganga lament that the flowers are turning brown and losing their fragrance. Since flowers last a maximum of three days in cold storage, they say that they are going to face nothing but losses this season.

S. Chandra, a farmer from Sivaganga district's Melakadu village near Nattarasankottai, says that she is yet to pluck the ‘samanthi’ flowers in her field. “The Tamil month of Chithirai is when there are several temple festivals and weddings. I am frustrated because some small-scale weddings are taking place in and around our district but we are unable to transport and sell our produce because of the strict restrictions,” she says.

She adds that since the announcement of the lockdown, she has had no income to support her family of four.

Mr. Ganapathi says that those producing jasmine need to pluck the flowers everyday. “The plant will not produce as much as it currently does otherwise. We cannot let it sit,” he says.

“To see all our labour and handwork literally going into the bin is heartbreaking,” he says.

Another jasmine farmer A. Jeyakodi says that almost all farmers had borrowed heavily when they began cultivation. “How will we ever repay our debts?,” he asked.

President of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Malar Makkal Nala Sangam, 'Pookadai' S. Ramachandran, says that the Mattuthavanai market on a regular day, used to receive a total of 20 tonnes of flowers.

“From Chandra's village alone, we would get 1,000 kg. This is usually the time when the market is upbeat. But now all of us are at home. Authorities are asking us to value our lives over our flowers but flowers only give us life,” he says.

He adds that arrangements must be made by various district administrations in South Tamil Nadu to ensure that flowers can at least be transported to scent factories.

An official from the Horticulture department in Madurai said that talks were on to ensure that three trucks pick up flowers from Usilampatti and Tirumangalam areas and transport it to two scent factories in Nilakottai, Dindigul district. “However, we have to get permission from the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the factories can run with minimum staff and that the pick-up trucks can cross borders. Another problem is that scent factories pay very poorly compared to market prices. Farmers must prepare themselves for some difficult times,” the officer says.

Mr. Ramachandran says that three trucks can only carry three tonnes of flowers. Some farmers may not even have an equal shot at getting a meagre income. “If there are 10-15 trucks that function, we can somehow arrange for the farmers to transport their flowers to a common drop location each day and get enough to earn for our families,” he says.