Fresher’s Day organised at MMC

Usually, there were chances of first year medical college students experiencing mental stress for a few months after the commencement of classes. But, the students of Madurai Medical College (MMC) did not have to cope with mental stress as they had professors who were very supportive, said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan here on Wednesday.

Addressing the first year students of MMC on Fresher’s Day, Mr. Murugan said it was a boon for students to study in the famed college. The students, doctors and professors of MMC performed exceedingly well to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Madurai, which was at its peak during July.

B.T. Bangera, Managing Director of Hi-tech Arai Private Limited, stressed the need for doctors to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments. He said the doctors had to be innovative and creative in applying treatment protocols to patients.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani congratulated all the first year students.

A total of 250 students have been admitted to MMC this year. The classes for the first year students will commence after a six-month delay owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

V. Dhanalakshmi, Vice-Principal, MMC and M. Balasubramaniam, Medical Superintendent, GRH, attended the event.