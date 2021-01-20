Fresher’s Day organised at MMC

Usually, there were chances of first year medical college students experiencing mental stress for a few months after the commencement of classes. But, the students of Madurai Medical College (MMC) did not have to cope with mental stress as they had professors who were very supportive, said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan here on Wednesday.
Addressing the first year students of MMC on Fresher’s Day, Mr. Murugan said it was a boon for students to study in the famed college. The students, doctors and professors of MMC performed exceedingly well to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Madurai, which was at its peak during July.
B.T. Bangera, Managing Director of Hi-tech Arai Private Limited, stressed the need for doctors to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments. He said the doctors had to be innovative and creative in applying treatment protocols to patients.
Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani congratulated all the first year students.
A total of 250 students have been admitted to MMC this year. The classes for the first year students will commence after a six-month delay owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
V. Dhanalakshmi, Vice-Principal, MMC and M. Balasubramaniam, Medical Superintendent, GRH, attended the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath