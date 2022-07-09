Fresh COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tirunelveli

The district recorded 110 new cases on Saturday

After a long gap, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tirunelveli district crossed the 100-mark to stand at 110 on Saturday.

Health Department and Corporation officials said apart from Tirunelveli town, which registered 36 cases, Ambasamudram, Radhapuram, Kalakkad, Manur and Valliyur reported high number of new cases. While there were no fresh cases in Cheranmahadevi and Palayamkottai, a few Tirunelveli Corporation wards recorded fresh cases in single digit.

Tirunelveli Corporation officials said they had set up 251 vaccination centres. Apart from the vaccination centres, about 100 mobile units had also been pressed into service to administer vaccines to people in remote areas of the district at their doorstep.

A senior Health Department official said the virus infection was spreading fast and persons with comorbidities should stay indoors. While persons who had taken two doses of the vaccines and the booster dose might also get infected, but it would not affect respiratory organs. However, precautionary measures such as wearing masks properly and using hand sanitisers were advisable, the official said.

Transport Department officials have been instructed to advise the bus crew to wear masks compulsorily as they not only interact with commuters closely, but also exchange currency notes. Similarly, traffic police and conservancy workers too have been advised to be guarded while on duty.

The district administration and the civic authorities have issued adequate caution to shopkeepers, managers of big departmental stores and markets to ensure physical distancing, especially in view of Bakrid falling on Sunday. The markets are already abuzz with activity in the city and its peripheries with a large number of people purchasing a range of commodities.