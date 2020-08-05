Fresh cases drop to 26 in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli reported the lowest number of 26 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the district’s tally to 5,820. After 182 patients were discharged, the district now has 2,136 active cases.

Kanniyakumari reported 175 new cases, with which its tally rose to 5,607. The district, which recorded 219 discharges, has 1,955 active cases.

A total of 173 people tested positive in Thoothukudi, taking the case count to 8,210. The district has 1,840 active cases after 311 patients were discharged.

The tally of Tenkasi increased to 2,564 with the addition of 121 fresh cases. After 40 patients were discharged on Wednesday, the district has 866 active cases.

For the first time since July 13, Virudhunagar registered a two-digit number of fresh cases with 67 people testing positive on Wednesday. Otherwise, the district had been recording three-digit numbers, which touched even 577.

Similarly, after a gap of 14 days, the district recorded nil COVID-19 deaths. Earlier, the district had registered no deaths on July 17 and 21. Also, after 15 days, the number of active cases has fallen below 2,000 mark to stand at 1,993 on Wednesday.

‘CM skipping Virudhunagar’

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has expressed regret over Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami skipping an inspection of Virudhunagar district. In a statement, the Congress MP welcomed the CM’s planned inspection of COVID-19 arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. “The Chief Minister is going to Tenkasi on Friday from Madurai crossing Virudhunagar. I wonder why he is angry with Virudhunagar district that has been seeing a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Madurai reported 106 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 11,593. With 235 persons getting discharged on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the district stands at 2,107. Six persons, including a four-day-old female child with comorbidities, died of the viral infection.

Theni recorded 278 fresh cases, which took its tally to 6,539. The district also marked 294 discharges.

Dindigul had 71 new cases which pushed its case count to 3,202. Twenty-two people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram reported 34 fresh cases, with which its tally rose to 3,483. A total of 90 people were discharged in the district.

Sivaganga registered 65 new cases, which pushed its tally to 2,742. The number of people discharged on Wednesday was 47.