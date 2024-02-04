Fresh budgetary allocation of ₹100 crore revives hopes for execution of new railway line project

February 04, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Fresh allocation of ₹100.10 crore in the Union Budget on February 1, has revived the hope of execution of Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai, a new railway line project.

The Southern Railway had in August proposed to put on hold the project due to ‘lack of economic feasibility’.

“That the Union Government has made fresh allocation shows that the Government has not given up the project,” a senior railway official said.

The project envisages laying of new broad-gauge line for 143.5 km between Milavittan in Thoothukudi district up to Tirupparankundram in Madurai district via Aruppukottai.

As part of the project, Southern Railway has already laid a new line between Milavittan and Mela Marudhur for 18 km and the line was commissioned in March 2022.

Besides, two stretches — Thoothukudi- Milavittan and Madurai-Tirupparankundram — have been laid under the Madurai-Thoothukudi/Maniyachchi-Nagercoil doubling project.

The project was sanctioned in 1999-2000 as a measure to decongest the then single broad gauge line between Madurai and Thoothukudi. The anticipation of new thermal power project in Thoothukudi district gave impetus for the project as it would bring additional revenue for the railways by way of movement of coal. “However, no physical work has been carried out after March 2022 as the Southern Railway officials had proposed to put the project on hold,” the official added.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore said that the State Government had taken a policy decision to develop Thoothukudi-Aruppukottai-Madurai corridor as industrial corridor.

“This corridor has huge potential for industrial development and the new railway line will serve as a big catalyst to expedite economic growth of these underdeveloped areas,” the Congress MP said.

However, he was not willing to buy the contention that the project was still alive. “Unless the Minister for Railways gives a personal assurance, I don’t think the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government is ready to complete the project,” he said.

Tender that was floated for construction of major and minor bridges for over ₹100 crore between Mela Maruthur and Aruppukottai was cancelled even as the State Government was busy in land acquisition for the project, according to official sources.

Different land units were in advanced stage of acquisition in Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts.

A railway official justified the need for a new railway line project even without additional freight movement considering that it would provide rail link to vast areas in Thoothukudi and Virudhungar districts.

For several decades now, Thoothukudi-Madurai via Aruppukottai is the only second new rail project for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Union Government was focussing on expediting the completion of long-pending railway projects for 8,000 route km including new line, doubling and gauge conversion. “This is one of the projects which would help the Union Government to achieve its target of early completion by three years,” an official said.

