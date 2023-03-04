Frequent pipeline bursts leave residents worried

March 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - DINDIGUL

All that matters ahead of summer is non-leaky water pipelines, but the frequent incidence of pipeline bursts are leaving the residents concerned.

One among the many was on the pipeline on Siluvathur Road which has been breaking every time water is released for the past month. The residents and shopkeepers nearby charged that the Corporation did not attend to it immediately and let a considerable amount of water drain down for hours and days together.

The pipeline broke again on Saturday which called for the officials to rectify it at the earliest. H Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre noted how the broken pipeline on Palani Road near the Chief Educational Officer’s office was neglected for five days before they fixed it recently. “The huge loss of water through such pipeline bursts must be curbed by environmentally responsible officials. The water wasted only form pools on already potholed roads causing inconvenience to commuters,” he added.

When asked, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that such pipeline bursts are occurring due to the pressure exerted during the works undertaken to link water tanks to enhance the supply of water from Athoor Kamarajar Dam – the lifeline for Dindigul city. “As announced in the 15th State Finance Commission, a total of 12 works, including the linking of tanks, have been undertaken at a total cost of ₹8 crore. It would also enable us to supply water to the 10 wards which did not receive water from Athoor Kamarajar Dam earlier. The bursts are being attended to as and when they are reported,” he noted. The Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul district on Friday overflowed four times in 2022.

The Commissioner added Dindigul may not face drinking water crisis since the water storage level in Athoor Kamarajar Dam is adequate and sufficient to use until July this year.