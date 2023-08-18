Frequent insinuations on boy’s love affair led to double murders

August 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Madurai

Repeated scoldings by women in a family insinuating the love affair of a 19-year-old boy with his college mate resulted in double murders at Ellis Nagar here on August 15.

The cold-blooded murders of elderly woman A. Mahizhammal (58) and her daughter-in-law M. Azhagu Priya allegedly by J. Gunaseelan and his friend M. Rishikumar (23) shocked the police.

Not only the friends succeeded in murdering the women one by one on Tuesday afternoon, but also managed to convince Gunaseelan’s uncle A. Manikandan that his mother and wife had gone to a temple.

Manikandan has been bringing up his nephew -- elder sister’s son -- Gunaseelan at his home since his childhood. The boy, who had completed his schooling, joined a pharmacy college this year.

When the family members came to know about his love affair with a college mate, the parents, grandparents, and uncle scolded him. They wanted him to focus on his studies.

“The boy had initially agreed to snap his love affair. But, since the grandmother and the aunt kept harping on his love affair and scolding him, he got irritated,” a police ofifcer said.

Unable to stomach the insinuations, he bought a knife to kill them. “His friend Rishikumar has been in the loop about the murder plan since then,” the officer said.

When Manikandan, who operates a taxi, went out for work, the boys planned to bump off the women in the house.

When Mahizhammal was in the backyard, the boys first slit her throat and dumped her body in one of the rooms in the backyard. Later, they targetted Azhagu Priya.

When Manikandan called his wife over her mobile phone, the boy attended the call and claimed that he had accompanied the women to a temple. Later, when Manikandan again called her, Gunaseelan said that he had returned home while the women had gone to some other temple.

Later, when Manikandan returned home, he got an odd smell in the home. Gunaseelan had diverted his attention claiming that their dog had bitten a hen and its blood had spilled inside the house. He told Manikandan that he had cleaned the house.

The next morning, Gunaseelan and Rishikumar went out on a bike in the guise of searching for the women and returned home to tell Manikandan that they could not locate them.

But, he grew suspicious about Gunaseelan when neighbours told him about the quarrel they heard in his house the previous day. As he started to grill him, the boy revealed the chilling crime and threatened him with dire consequences. Both the accused have been arrested.