Freedom run held in Dindigul

Joining the youth on a three-kilometre marathon, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan appealed to the student community to give importance to keeping good health on Saturday.

As a part of the 75th Independence day celebrations 2.0 ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the freedom run was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra in association with NSS volunteers and educational institutions.

Flagging off the run from the Collectorate complex, District Collector S. Visakan appreciated the participation from the youth in large numbers.

The Collector, who was encouraging the youth, was accompanied by Additional Collector Dinesh Kumar, DRO Latha, NCC Commanding Officer Col. Sandeep Menon and Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinator Saran V Gopal.

The participants of the freedom run passed through the District SP office, District Court complex and reached the District Stadium.

About 150 participants completed the freedom run covering three kilometres.