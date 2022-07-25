Freedom fighter’s pension cannot be treated as income, says Madras High Court 

‘It is given in recognition of the services and the sacrifices of freedom fighters’

Pension received under the freedom fighter’s pension scheme cannot be brought under the meaning of income as it in recognition of the services and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed.

Hearing a petition filed in 2020 by S. Jeevalakshmi of Pudukkottai district, unmarried daughter of freedom fighter S.T. Sivasamy, the court ordered the State government to grant her family pension in addition to the freedom fighter’s pension.

The petitioner’s mother was a government school teacher. After the death of the petitioner’s mother in 1979, her father was receiving the family pension in addition to freedom fighter’s pension.

The petitioner’s father died in 2001. Subsequently, as the legal heir, Ms. Jeevalakshmi was granted the freedom fighter’s pension. However, she and her siblings did not draw the family pension arising out of her mother’s employment. In 2001, the State government passed an order for the grant of family pension to unmarried daughters above 25 years on the condition that their income should not exceed ₹2,550 per month. It was enhanced to ₹7,850 in 2017.

In 2017, Ms. Jeevalakshmi made an application for the family pension and was granted it. However in 2018, the authorities decided to cancel it, saying she was not eligible for drawing the family pension as she was already drawing the freedom fighter’s pension and was having more income than the fixed amount.

She challenged the decision to cancel the grant of family pension to her. It was said that the order was passed without even issuing notice to her. She said she was entitled to receive the family pension in addition to the freedom fighter’s pension of ₹13,390.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the main objective of the freedom fighter’s pension scheme was to honour the contribution and sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the nation. It was provided to pensioners so that they could lead their life with respect. This scheme was basically a token of respect, the court said.

Therefore, the freedom fighter’s pension received by the petitioner could not be brought under the meaning of income, the judge said, and directed the authorities to grant her family pension within eight weeks.