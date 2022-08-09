Freedom fighters honoured at Gandhi Memorial Museum

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Judge of Madras High Court, honours freedom fighter and former Collector Lakshmi Kanthan Barathi at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, 13 freedom fighters were honoured at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Tuesday.

A documentary film about the freedom fighters and the independence movement was also screened at the event.

Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan inaugurated the screening of the film. He said the documentary film was inspirational. The next generation should realise the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the independence movement.

Freedom Fighter K. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi spoke about the Gandhian principles. He said Mahatma Gandhi wanted the villages to be self-sufficient and independent. It should be ensured that this model was properly implemented.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar spoke at the event.

Gandhi Museum Director (Administration) K.R. Nanda Rao said the event was organised to create awareness of the freedom fighters and the independence movement among the younger generation. As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, various events would be conducted on the museum premises.