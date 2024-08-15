Freedom fighters honoured on I-Day celebrations in Sivaganga

Honouring the freedom fighters and setting colourful balloons with tri-colour and the cultural events presented by the school students marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Collector Asha Ajith hoisted the national flag in the presence of large number of public and officials from various departments. She took the salute and inspected the guard of honour presented by the police force in the district accompanied by Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare.

The Collector gave away meritorious certificates to 318 government staffs and 61 police personnel on the occasion for their commendable work. The celebrations witnessed disbursal of welfare assistance to 13 people worth ₹21 lakh.

The public lauded the performance of silambam, yoga and karate and among others by the students from various schools.

Later in the day, Ms. Asha Ajith participated at a gram sabha meeting held in Vittaneri in Kalayarkovil panchayat union.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that every year, gram sabha meetings were held six times, viz, October 2, May 1, August 15, Jan 26, March 22 (World Water Day) and on November 1 (Panchayat Day) respectively. She appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in these specially organised meetings in their domain.

The gram sabha meetings would be a right platform for the people to seek amenities. The officials would be able to take it forward with the government and get them done. The meetings at the panchayat levels was a reflection of democracy and she appealed to the people to come in large numbers to make their point.

Like Namakku Naame scheme, which was implemented in a big way last year in the village, she hoped to get more works done in the coming years as well. The demands to set up new school, new ration shops, to desilt ooranis and to remove the prosopis juliflora (karuvel maram) would be followed up, she assured.

Marking the I-Day celebrations, the Collector participated in a feast organised by the HR&CE department at the famous Ariyakurichi Sri Vettudayar Kaliamman Temple in which Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) Bharati, Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) Rajendra Prasad, Project Director (DRDA) Kavitapriya and among others participated.