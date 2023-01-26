Freedom fighters honoured at Republic Day function in Tenkasi

January 26, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TENKASI

District Collector P. Akash honoured freedom fighters and their heirs at the 74th Republic Day function on Thursday.

After unfurling the national flag, the Collector, accompanied by the Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson, inspected the guard of honour presented by the police. Later, he gave away welfare assistance worth ₹2.14 lakh to 21 beneficiaries. The Collector also presented Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 47 personnel.

Special certificates and rewards for meritorious service were given to 257 employees of different government departments on the occasion.

MLA S.S. Palani Nadar and District Revenue Officer K. Padmavathi witnessed a colourful variety of entertainment staged by students from various educational institutions in the district.

Tirunelveli

The Republic Day celebration marked distribution of welfare assistance and awards in Tirunelveli district. Collector V. Vishnu unfurled the tricolour and took the customary salute. Police, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets from various colleges presented a march past and children staged different cultural performances.

According to a press release, 19 beneficiaries received assistance to the tune of ₹10.45 lakh and 243 personnel, including 80 policemen, received certificates for their commendable work.

A mobile outlet to sell products prepared by Kani tribal people, ‘Tribal Treasures on Wheels’, was launched, and the Collector gave away certificates to several beneficiaries. Bosch gifted the vehicle for the Kani people as part of its CSR activity, the release added.