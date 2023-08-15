HamberMenu
Freedom fighters honoured at Independence Day celebration

August 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha inspects the guard of honour at th eArmed Reserve Parade Ground in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha inspects the guard of honour at th eArmed Reserve Parade Ground in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Freedom fighters were honoured and meritorious employees of various government departments felicitated at the 77th Independence Day celebration held at Armed Reserve Police Ground in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha hoisted the national flag. She inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by various battalions of police. She honoured freedom fighters and the heirs of the deceased.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance to 39 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹1.74 crore. A total of 227 people, including government employees from various departments, were felicitated. They were given certificates and shields for their meritorious services.

Over 500 school students presented a dance performance as part of the cultural programmes.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, Additional Collector S. Saravanan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other officials were present. Earlier, the Collector garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Gandhi Memorial Museum premises. Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao was present.

