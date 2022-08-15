Freedom fighter honoured in Tenkasi district

Special Correspondent TENKASI
August 15, 2022 20:01 IST

Collector P. Akash giving away certificates at the Independence Day celebration in Tenkaasi on Monday.

Collector P. Akash hoisted the national flag, honoured the government officials for their meritorious service and gave away welfare measures to the needy during the Independence Day celebrations held at ICE Government Higher Secondary School grounds here on Monday.

 Inspecting the guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj, the Collector took salute from the police personnel, home-guards and NCC cadets. He also honoured veteran freedom fighter and former civil servant K. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi and 206 government officials and policemen for their laudable work. He also handed over ₹ 1.50 lakh-worth benefits to 13 persons.

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, MLAs S. Palani Nadar and E. Raja and senior government officials were present.

