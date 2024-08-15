Freedom fighter honoured in I-Day celebration

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore hoisted the national flag in the Independence Day celebration held at I.C.E. Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School here on Thursday

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, the Collector inspected guard of honour and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services, home guards and NCC cadets.

Mr. Kamal Kishore, who honoured freedom fighter and former civil servant K. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi, honored with certificates 482 meritorious government employees, environment conservationists and the volunteers who assisted the district administration during distress and special occasions. Welfare assistance worth Rs. 15.17 lakh were disbursed to 11 beneficiaries.

Students from various schools presented impressive cultural events.

MP Rani Srikumar, Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar, District Revenue Officer S. Jayachandran and senior officials of the district participated in the celebrations.