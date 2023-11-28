November 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

One of the seven freed convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, V. Srikaran alias Murugan, currently lodged in Tiruchi Special Camp, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking relief.

Murugan, a native of Sri Lanka, said he, his wife Nalini, another freed convict in the case, and other family members were living in different places. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with his daughter and other family members in the United Kingdom.

He said in July he made a representation to the Regional Passport Office in Tiruchi seeking a passport or a travel document so that he could join his family in the UK.

Pursuant to the representation, he said, the passport authorities informed him that the application for the issue of passport should be submitted online along with the requisite fee and documents and that he should visit the passport Seva Kendra in person for the process after making an appointment.

The petitioner said he was also told that he was required to submit documents regarding his citizenship and if he was not a citizen of India, he should first register as an Indian citizen with the Ministry of Home Affairs and then apply for the passport, along with the citizenship certificate.

He had made representations to the State requesting for access to online facilities and permission to visit the passport office in order to apply and get the travel documents. Murugan said he could not be confined permanently to the special camp and sought a direction to the State to consider his representation.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the Centre and the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till December 8.