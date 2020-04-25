Madurai

Free transport of farm produce

Virudhunagar

The district administration has formed a team of officials from various departments to ensure uninterrupted transport of agricultural produce during the lockdown period.

Farmers who intend to transport their produce to other parts of the district or other district or to bring them from other districts can contact the team if they find any hurdle.

The farmers can call the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar – 94981-48999; Joint Director (Agriculture-in-charge) Sankar S. Narayanan 94433-90459.

Besides, they can call the Assistant Director (Horticulture) – Sheela John – 99942-23496 and Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) – Sankara Subramanian – 98948-20377.

