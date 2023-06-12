Free text books, notebooks distributed to govt. school children in Sivaganga

June 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Appreciating the toppers of class X and XII students from Sivaganga district, which had bagged rank three in Tamil Nadu for highest pass percentage, Minister of Co-operatives K.R. Periakaruppan appealed to the teachers and parents to continue the same trend here on Monday.

Distributing free text books and note books to the school children at a function organised in Thirukoshtiyur Government Hhigher Secondary School in Tirupathur Panchayat Union, he said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was keen to give the books and other tools to the students on the first day of the academic year.

The Minister also urged the students to focus on their studies and at the same time ensure that they remained healthy. He said that the government would do everything for students welfare in the State and lauded students who had appeared in the last public examination in class X and XII which had brought laurels to Sivaganga district.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith in her presidential address said that a total of 1,49,681 students from 1,351 government/government-aided schools in the district would be given the text books studying from class I to plus-two.

The parent-teachers’ association members had appealed to the Minister for constructing new blocks in the school and he agreed to get them implemented. The Minister gave cash awards of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 to the first three toppers in the district from class X and plus-two from his own pocket, a press release said.

Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan, Headmistress C Kala and other officials participated.